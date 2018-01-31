He might have lacked official papers, but this elephant didn’t let that stop him from making a quick visit to Laos.

RELATED: Watch the terrifying moment an angry elephant rammed a safari vehicle and only backed off after this happened





A recent surveillance video shows what happened when a massive elephant decided he had enough with China and crossed the border into Laos.

While border patrol agents tried to stop the animal, they were unable; they did warn nearby villages about the incoming creature.

RELATED: Mesmerizing short film depicts one man’s mission to create the perfect elephant sculpture

The elephant got his fill of Laos in about two hours, and was seen crossing back into China on his own accord. Border official Li Zhifu said the elephant “was probably looking for food.”

“It’s winter now and there’s not a lot of food in the forests,” Li said. “We often see wild elephants hunting for food in nearby villages.”