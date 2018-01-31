Menu
A stag party turned literal when the partygoers spotted a rare creature in the woods
He might have lacked official papers, but this elephant didn’t let that stop him from making a quick visit to Laos.

A recent surveillance video shows what happened when a massive elephant decided he had enough with China and crossed the border into Laos.

While border patrol agents tried to stop the animal, they were unable; they did warn nearby villages about the incoming creature.

The elephant got his fill of Laos in about two hours, and was seen crossing back into China on his own accord. Border official Li Zhifu said the elephant “was probably looking for food.”

“It’s winter now and there’s not a lot of food in the forests,” Li said. “We often see wild elephants hunting for food in nearby villages.”

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
