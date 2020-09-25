An Australian man was spotted driving by two Clydesdales drawing a carriage in Central Queensland before spraying (and injuring) the horses the contents of a fire extinguisher.

The weird horse attacker is now facing animal cruelty charges for his idiotic “prank” after turning himself in to authorities, once footage of his crime made the Internet rounds.

“Shocked. I’m just totally shocked,” carriage driver Steven May told the Daily Mail.

The horses, named Kenny and Bailey, were seen by a veterinarian who treated them for minor injuries caused by the atack. Bailey suffered from excessive nasal discharge, as well as conjunctivitis after the foam had penetrated his eyes.

The suspect will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court at the end of this month to answer for his crimes against Clydesdales.

A couple thoughts:

1. What a lunatic. Who does this? Horses just giant dogs, basically. Sweet, innocent animals just trying to enjoy their day and maybe love their owner(s). I’ve done a lot of weird crap while drunk but hurting animals never crosses my mind.

Once I did drunkenly pet a police horse, and was subsequently and immediately screamed at by the police officer, who told me that the horse would kick my head clean off my shoulders if I wasn’t careful. But hurting an animal? Doesn’t ever cross my mind after a few too many beers.

2. It’s not the right country Budweiser needs to extradite and then jail this guy somewhere deep in the bowels of their main brewery in St. Louis. I’ve seen that complex. It’s old and kind of gothic looking. There’s a dungeon in there somewhere. At the very least just toss this load in an old brewing vat. Put him in the hole!

This story was updated from its original version, published January 9, 2018.