Menu
Pet hamster gets a chair Read this Next

Girl buys her hamster a tiny bed — and people are officially obsessed
Advertisement

A recently published study goes into the details about why animals can’t talk like humans. A group of scientists made their point by getting a killer whale to repeat human voices, such as names like “Amy.”


RELATED: With 13 orcas dying since April, right whales are getting closer to extinction

The research, published in “Proceedings of the Royal Society B,” focused on getting a 14-year-old orca named Wikie to “copy sounds.” And while whales can imitate the sounds of their brethren, it was not known if they could repeat human voices.

Apparently, Wikie had little trouble saying the words, especially when the words and sounds were “easy to produce.” According to the study, “she picked up several of them on the first try.”

The study even released some of the audio files of Wikie trying to replicate some of the words she hears.

RELATED: SeaWorld’s baby orca, the last to be born in captivity, has died

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Endangered right whales could become extinct after an especially deadly year

Endangered right whales could become extinct after an especially deadly year

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement