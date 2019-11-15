Yikes! There’s a copperhead snake in this photo…but good luck finding where it’s hiding.

The venomous snake, responsible for biting more people than any other poisonous snake in the United States, blends into its surroundings, and nowhere is it more apparent than in this photo.

Can you spot the snake? 🐍 Comment "found it!" when you see it! #CreatureWeek pic.twitter.com/3aOc4VNFbq — AMHQ (@AMHQ) June 6, 2017

Forget the snake! Can you spot the glass of wine?? pic.twitter.com/K7EM3NihtU — Connor Lites, MBA (@ConnorLites) April 30, 2017

Hiding In Plain Sight: Can You Spot The Venomous Snake? https://t.co/lG30MeuOH7 pic.twitter.com/sGpR3wfHnC — Geekologie (@geekologie) April 27, 2017

Amid the brown brush, the snake lies in wait, curled around itself.

Many who saw this post were worried about stepping on a similar reptile while out in the woods.

The researcher who posted these pictures clarified that this species of snake, while deadly, is actually “pretty chill” and outlined where the snake was in the photo to help others spot its camouflaged body.

“If y’all haven’t found it yet… Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix,” she said. “Cute but venomous, so no touchy!”

According to the CDC, between 7,000–8,000 people per year receive venomous bites in the United States, and about 5 of those people die. A recent study shows that one out of every four bites occur in Texas and Florida, and that young boys are the victims of two out of three bites. Copperheads are responsible for more bites than any other U.S. snake species, but their venom is mild and rarely fatal.

Make no mistake, this is one dude you don’t want to get caught up with.

This post was originally published on October 6, 2017.