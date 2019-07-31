After 220 frog kisses, this woman made it a point to quit trying to find her prince charming, and instead decided to marry her 6-year-old golden retriever, Logan. Because we all know that men absolutely stink and how lonely and frustrating it is to keep going on Tinder dates that absolutely don’t work. Hey, I get it, dating sites are annoying. BUT is it really that bad that you have to get yourself a canine spouse?

Well, according to 49-year-old Elizabeth Hoad, it definitely is. The former swimsuit model went on live on television to wed her adorable puppy. Hoad, originally from Ascot, Berkshire, was a swimsuit model in the ’80s and had several relationships with famous stars like legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros and Formula One driver James Hunt.

Meanwhile on daytime TV… pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

But, after several unsuccessful data over the years, 220 to be exact, and then giving birth to her now 25-year-old son, she decided to marry the only man who has ever been loyal to her. Even if that man has 4 legs, can’t talk, and poops everywhere. Hoad and the lucky pup appeared on “This Morning,” a British morning talk do say their vows…and barks, in front of thousands of viewers.

The woman, who I presume is in midlife crisis, proclaimed her love to her six-year-old golden retriever, saying, “All that I have in my doggy treat cupboard I promise to give to you.” I do have to admit that this pooch is wearing one hell of an outfit. He has a stylish top hat, bow tie, and even a tuxedo tailored for dogs and all. Just look at how handsome he is.

The lucky couple even had specific wedding rings, one for her and a dog-sized golden wristband for him. After Hoad said the two famous words, the officiant then waited for Logan’s response, which in this case was a tail wag. I hope their honeymoon is in a dog-friendly hotel.

The former model rescued Logan just a year ago, after the pup had four traumatic years, being beaten in a utility cupboard. Basically, her excuse for him loving her so much was because of course, she saved him, which we appreciate, but the pup also managed to save her. So after being highly unlucky in love and giving up on finding the one, the pup was it for her.

Hey ladies, what do you say? Should we just delete all men from our lives and marry our dogs instead? Think about it, you will never be jelouse, and will never catch him liking other women’s pictures on the internet.

GAME OVER, MEN.