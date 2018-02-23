When the power of the people come together, amazing things can happen.

Just ask pet owner Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) who took to social media to make a desperate plea on behalf of her favorite sidekick.





RELATED: People are dressing up their dogs to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Back in early January, Brown tweeted that her chihuahua’s favorite toy had been discontinued from PetSmart and no amount of treats or tricks would get the 12-year-old canine to play with something else.

@PetSmart PLZ HELP! This Top Paw toy has been discontinued but it’s the only toy 12 y/o Jaxon will play with. Got any laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!! 😢 pic.twitter.com/TplOosErsn — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) January 14, 2018

Brown tweeted the pet company, writing, in part, “Got any [Top Paw toys] laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!!”

When someone suggested she give Jaxon, her adorable doggo, a similarly bright green, dragon plush toy, she responded, “We’ve tried other green toys over the years, he won’t have anything to do with them.” She joked that her “weirdo” dog wouldn’t even consider a “red and yellow version of his fave toy” even though it was the same size and fabric.

RELATED: Record snowfalls and low temps didn’t deter this lost dog from coming home

Then, as though a bat signal had gone out, a stranger who happened to also work at PetSmart reached out the Brown and offered to check her store’s clearance racks. Fast forward to a little over a month later, and it’s clear Jaxon won’t have to make do with just any old thing any longer.

Brown shared photos of her dog merrily chewing on a plethora of Top Paw dragons, along with a letter — and a few surprises — from the good Samaritan who made it happen. The sweet message read:

Jaxon, I sincerely hope you enjoy your new greenie! Make sure your mom gives you plenty of the treats I included. Your friend, Ken.

@matt___nelson @dog_rates @kkennynicole Remember posting Baby J’s plea for a retired PetSmart toy (Greenie) awhile back? Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME. He is so happy right now… thank you all!!! ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/fq6OHIuXwU — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) February 22, 2018

Jaxon’s human tweeted, “Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME. He is so happy right now…thank you all!!!”

Teamwork really makes the dreamwork.