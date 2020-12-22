It’s almost like this kid was punished for being a talented angler. He was so close to reeling in a huge fish, and he was clearly very excited about it. Unluckily for him, there was an asshole alligator on the prowl.

The kid is being encouraged by his older chaperones, and just as he begins to furiously wind up is line, the gator comes along, clutches the fish in its mouth, and gets the hell out of there. Though he swims away slightly slowly — almost like he’s rubbing it in. The alligator looks pretty fat too. So we get the feeling that this isn’t the first time it’s done this. It probably hangs around fisherman all day and waits for them to do all the hard work before swimming away with a juicy fish.

Alligator Steals The Catch Of The Day

I feel bad for this kid and rest in peace to that fishing line! You could hear the shock from the adults in the background, who are also in awe of nature’s finest moments. But just another lesson learned for the kid during his fishing trip: sometimes you don’t always win, even when you’re close.

But to be honest, this poor kid deserved that catch! It’s totally unfair for that alligator to be just waiting around to snag catches off of fishing lines, when nature has given it all the tools and resources it needs to find its own food. But yet another lesson for fishing trips: there is no “fair” when it comes to nature, I guess? If you really think about it, at least the kid had a good story, and a video, to bring home. I mean, that alligator was pretty big, and that experience isn’t something you see every time you go fishing or you’re out on the water.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2017.

Watch: