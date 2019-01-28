New Bill Would Make Animal Cruelty A Federal Felony Nationwide

It looks like Florida is trying to protect animals at all costs after two congressmen introduced a bill that would make malicious acts of animal cruelty and bestiality a felony under federal law. After multiple horrific reports of animal cruelty these past few months, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, sponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-West Boca, and Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, addresses any physical injury such as burning, crushing, suffocating, unnecessary pain, and impaling animals, as well as sexually exploiting domestic animals.

Those individuals convicted of the crime would face up to seven years in prison. Buchanan expressed his decision on Twitter, saying “the torture of innocent animals is abhorrent”, which is why individuals should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. In 2010, Congress passed the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made the sale, creation, and distribution of animal cruelty video illegal.

However, these acts of cruelty against animals remain legal. Buchanan was a co-sponsor of the legislation when it passed the House in 2010. The PACT ACT builds on the law, by closing this loophole and prohibit certain cases of animal abuse.

The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting animals from cruelty is a top priority for me and I look forward to working with Democratic @RepTedDeutch on this important issue. #Sayfie https://t.co/CLza5Wfu8t — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 23, 2019

Safe to say the Humane Society of the United States was on board with the new proposed bill and applauded the move. The U.S. Senate had passed the PACT Act twice, but the measure was blocked in the House from coming on the floor by former Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, who is no longer in Congress.

Humane Society Legislative Fund President, Sara Amundson, said the bill would not only reduce the act of cruelty towards any domestic or wild animal but massively reduce other types of crimes. This after the FBI recognized the seriousness of animal cruelty and the escalation of violence towards humans. The bill does contain exceptions for veterinary care, hunting, and conduct necessary to protect life property from a serious threat caused by an animal.