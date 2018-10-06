Menu
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A motionless squirrel apparently stunned by a passing car has been revived by the driver who performed chest compressions beside a Minnesota road. Police officers on patrol in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park thought the man might be performing CPR.

In police video posted to the department Facebook page, the man tells the officers he swerved to avoid the animal and didn’t think he struck it. The squirrel was not bleeding and the man says if he had hit it “he would’ve popped.” The man flips the squirrel onto its belly and as he strokes its back, the animal starts to come around. The squirrel eventually darts away and an officer declares: “There he goes! You saved his life, dude!”

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
Associated Press

