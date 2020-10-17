You may have seen some pretty crazy things at the zoo, but watching two male gorillas box it out is certainly very new for us. At the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska, zoo visitors witnessed the fight of their lives, which could’ve meant life or death for the endangered animals.

During the silverback gorilla fight “Where’s the zookeepers?” screamed a woman, while watching males beat each other over the head at the Omaha Zoo. The answer to her question is simple: the zoo keepers are hiding. Wouldn’t you be? It’s already insane that these big guys are boxing it out, so I can’t figure out as to why any sort of humans would want dive head first into that.

Watch the silverback gorillas fight below:

The trending video starts out with the gorillas walking around all tough-like around the gorilla exhibit. They both are across their home, walking up to the glass and looking at the spectators. Maybe it’s just me or maybe it’s because I know that these two big guys are going to fight, but there definitely is an ominous presence in the air.

As the spectators at the Nebraska zoo wait for something to happen, I’m sure they could anticipate the intensity between the two huge male primates. I mean, these guys are super muscular, and even though I wasn’t there, I definitely felt a little fear watching them walk around.

Soon enough, the pair start to get into it, to which you hear the people screaming, probably in horror and fascination. And I’m no fighter or wrestling expert, but they look like they could fighting like actual professionals, throwing jabs at each other and jumping at insane heights to get at each other. As the fighting slows down, they start to walk off the screen, hiding behind some brush. Is it weird that they kind of just walked off like nothing happened?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on July 3, 2016.