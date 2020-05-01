I guess polar bears are just like men, whenever they don’t get what they want they do what they can to get their last word in. Turns out an amazing date for two polar bears went terribly wrong at a Russian Zoo when the male decided to just kill the female after she refused to have sex with him. Gross. Talk about a tragic ending.

According to the zookeepers, Aurora had moved 1,900 miles from Krasnoyarsk in Siberia to Izhevsk in the Urals to be introduced to the mail, Ballou. Despite their names, it’s clear to see this has no relation to Disney whatsoever.

A video was released on social media of the two, which already showed signs of trouble. The video shows Aurora inspecting Baloo, quickly turning and walking away in the opposite direction. Despite the video, the zoo did state they had a two-week courtship they played, swim together, best in the sun, and it appeared that Aurora was being receptive.

As zookeepers watched and waited for that special key moment, they quickly realized it was going to end in tragedy. Head of Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Andrey Gorban, stated “At the very moment he mounted her, something went wrong. Aurora showed her character, and Baloo was furious.” He believes the aggressive attack is the first-of-its-kind in captivity.

In response to his attack, Zoo staff allegedly threw water and shot Baloo with a tranquilizer, but unfortunately, it was too late. In seconds, he savagely killed the female, leaving quite a scene for staffers to pick up.

Polar bear matchmaking in zoo goes horribly wrong as male Baloo kills female Aurora. Heartbroken zoo keepers who did all they could to stop the male said the mating season's attack was 'unprecedented’ https://t.co/XdDNG8QCKA pic.twitter.com/CTZLDmNFwf — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) April 29, 2020

Apparently, he did show some remorse after falling on Aurora but she was already dead. Groban stated, “Everything happens in nature, but in zoos, this is the first case, and we will carefully study what happened, both for ourselves and for science. I haven’t studied it thoroughly so far, but world-class specialists cannot remember such cases in zoos. ‘It was a completely unexpected outbreak of aggression.”

Advertisement

Groban also noted he was shocked since it’s known male polar bears can kill a female for food, but “not during estrus,” which is a period of receptivity and fertility in female polar bears. The zoo released a statement, letting the public know about the tragic news. It read, ‘Our Aurora is gone. Just the day before yesterday we were happy that our white giants found each other, loved each other. We were hoping to see the offspring. Spacious enclosures for little cubs were already being built in (our zoo). But the sudden conflict crushed our hopes…. only emptiness is left.”

Advertisement

A real tragedy. Rest in peace, Aurora.