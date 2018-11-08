It’s no secret that Austin, Texas loves their pets. No, they adore their pets! I mean, who doesn’t? They’re cute, they’re fun, and they make us happy… it’s a no-brainer. If you ever visit Austin, you know that they are pretty much everywhere! Hiking on trails, at shopping malls, coffee shops, and even at happy hour enjoying some tasty treats while their humans are getting trashed. Name a place, and dogs will be there, I can guarantee it!
So, to take the love of dogs to another level, Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s philanthropic program, Vodka for Dog People, is aiming to celebrate these pets by introducing Austin’s first ever Dog Restaurant Week. Vodka, food, and dogs all together in one place? Yup, that’s it, I am all for this, hands down!
Here at #TitosHandmadeVodka we're thankful for all the furry friends who have wagged their tails by our side over the last 20 years. Give them an extra woof and celebrate 12 months of #LoveTitos pawtners with our 2018 Helping Hounds Calendar, available at vodkafordogpeople.com. Net proceeds help our @vodkafordogpeople pawtner @emancipet improve the lives of pets across the nation. ❤🐾 #VodkaForDogPeople
A handful of local restaurants will celebrate their dogs from November 12-18, where there will be a menu of fall-centric dishes for the puppers. It’s time to spoil your four-legged friends with dishes that include pumpkin truffles, beef sliders, turkey fall feast garnished with fall vegetable and special treats that of course, are all safe for them to eat.
The dogs can even enjoy a canine cocktail made of frozen bone broth. Don’t worry, there will also be some special vodka cocktails for us humans. It kind of sounds like a win-win situation here.
To make things even better and to help other good boys out there, one dollar from every Tito’s Vodka cocktail sold at participating restaurants will benefit pet-related nonprofits. Think about it, you will be helping out other dogs around the area, your dogs will be treated like royalty, and you will be drinking it up for a good cause. Now THAT’s my kind of happy hour! Can this be a regular thing?
The following restaurants will be participating:
Opal Divine
Proceeds will benefit Blue Dog Rescue
Opal Divine’s Marina
512-733-5353
12709 N. Mopac
Opal Divine’s Austin Grill
512-443-6725
2200 S. I-35
Red’s Porch
Proceeds will benefit Classic Canines
Red’s Porch South Lamar
512-440-7337
3508 S. Lamar Blvd.
Red’s Porch Quarry Lake
512-236-5436
4200 B Braker Ln.
Red’s Porch Round Rock
512-236-5017
4401 N. I-35 #2005
Satellite ATX
Proceeds will benefit Austin Pets Alive
512-288-9994
5900 W. Slaughter Ln #400
Habana
Proceeds will benefit Bully Ranch
512-443-4253
2728 S. Congress Ave.