It’s no secret that Austin, Texas loves their pets. No, they adore their pets! I mean, who doesn’t? They’re cute, they’re fun, and they make us happy… it’s a no-brainer. If you ever visit Austin, you know that they are pretty much everywhere! Hiking on trails, at shopping malls, coffee shops, and even at happy hour enjoying some tasty treats while their humans are getting trashed. Name a place, and dogs will be there, I can guarantee it!

So, to take the love of dogs to another level, Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s philanthropic program, Vodka for Dog People, is aiming to celebrate these pets by introducing Austin’s first ever Dog Restaurant Week. Vodka, food, and dogs all together in one place? Yup, that’s it, I am all for this, hands down!

A handful of local restaurants will celebrate their dogs from November 12-18, where there will be a menu of fall-centric dishes for the puppers. It’s time to spoil your four-legged friends with dishes that include pumpkin truffles, beef sliders, turkey fall feast garnished with fall vegetable and special treats that of course, are all safe for them to eat.

The dogs can even enjoy a canine cocktail made of frozen bone broth. Don’t worry, there will also be some special vodka cocktails for us humans. It kind of sounds like a win-win situation here.

To make things even better and to help other good boys out there, one dollar from every Tito’s Vodka cocktail sold at participating restaurants will benefit pet-related nonprofits. Think about it, you will be helping out other dogs around the area, your dogs will be treated like royalty, and you will be drinking it up for a good cause. Now THAT’s my kind of happy hour! Can this be a regular thing?

The following restaurants will be participating:

Proceeds will benefit Blue Dog Rescue

Opal Divine’s Marina

512-733-5353

12709 N. Mopac

Opal Divine’s Austin Grill

512-443-6725

2200 S. I-35

Proceeds will benefit Classic Canines

Red’s Porch South Lamar

512-440-7337

3508 S. Lamar Blvd.

Red’s Porch Quarry Lake

512-236-5436

4200 B Braker Ln.

Red’s Porch Round Rock

512-236-5017

4401 N. I-35 #2005

Proceeds will benefit Austin Pets Alive

512-288-9994

5900 W. Slaughter Ln #400

Proceeds will benefit Bully Ranch

512-443-4253

2728 S. Congress Ave.