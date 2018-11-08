Menu
17 Foot Python Florida Read this Next

Man Catches Nightmarish, Record Setting 17-Foot Python in Florida
Advertisement
Austin Celebrates First Ever 'Dog Restaurant Week' Instagram: TitosVodka

It’s no secret that Austin, Texas loves their pets. No, they adore their pets! I mean, who doesn’t? They’re cute, they’re fun, and they make us happy… it’s a no-brainer. If you ever visit Austin, you know that they are pretty much everywhere! Hiking on trails, at shopping malls, coffee shops, and even at happy hour enjoying some tasty treats while their humans are getting trashed. Name a place, and dogs will be there, I can guarantee it!

So, to take the love of dogs to another level, Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s philanthropic program, Vodka for Dog People, is aiming to celebrate these pets by introducing Austin’s first ever Dog Restaurant Week. Vodka, food, and dogs all together in one place? Yup, that’s it, I am all for this, hands down!

A handful of local restaurants will celebrate their dogs from November 12-18, where there will be a menu of fall-centric dishes for the puppers. It’s time to spoil your four-legged friends with dishes that include pumpkin truffles, beef sliders, turkey fall feast garnished with fall vegetable and special treats that of course, are all safe for them to eat.

The dogs can even enjoy a canine cocktail made of frozen bone broth. Don’t worry, there will also be some special vodka cocktails for us humans. It kind of sounds like a win-win situation here.

To make things even better and to help other good boys out there, one dollar from every Tito’s Vodka cocktail sold at participating restaurants will benefit pet-related nonprofits. Think about it, you will be helping out other dogs around the area, your dogs will be treated like royalty, and you will be drinking it up for a good cause. Now THAT’s my kind of happy hour! Can this be a regular thing?

The following restaurants will be participating:

Opal Divine

Proceeds will benefit Blue Dog Rescue

Opal Divine’s Marina
512-733-5353
12709 N. Mopac

Opal Divine’s Austin Grill
512-443-6725
2200 S. I-35

Red’s Porch

Proceeds will benefit Classic Canines

Red’s Porch South Lamar
512-440-7337
3508 S. Lamar Blvd.

Red’s Porch Quarry Lake
512-236-5436
4200 B Braker Ln.

Red’s Porch Round Rock
512-236-5017
4401 N. I-35 #2005

Satellite ATX

Proceeds will benefit Austin Pets Alive
512-288-9994
5900 W. Slaughter Ln #400

Habana

Proceeds will benefit Bully Ranch
512-443-4253
2728 S. Congress Ave.

Watch: 6 Popular Dog Breeds in America

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Stories You Might Like