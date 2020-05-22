You know how sometimes in suspenseful or weird TV shows they have that scene where they show a circus and the weird items/animals they have collected through the years. Sometimes it’s a pig with 5 feet, or a dog with 6 fingers, or a goat with two noses? Well, what If I told you that in Oregon there is now a cat with two faces!

Yes, two faces! But don’t worry, this kitty isn’t scary or weird, this kitty is actually adorable. Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the adorable cat with two faces. According to owners Kayla and BJ King of Albany, Oregon, having a two-faced kitten is like having “6 1/3 kitty cats.”

A kitten in Oregon was born with two faces. It's name? Biscuits and Gravy.https://t.co/CQELUgzCbw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 22, 2020

Biscuits, the kittens nickname, eats and breathes from two separate noses and mouths. To make things even more adorable (and a tad creepy I’ll admit) it meows from one mouth while eating with the other at the same exact time. It is still unclear whether it has four eyes or if just two of them are conjoined.

Fun fact for all of you cat lovers, cats with two faces are actually not unheard of. Sure, they are rare but more common than you might think. They are known and “Janus cats” and are named after the Roman God who has two faces. According to the National Geographic, Janus cats have an excess of a protein which is called “sonic hedgehog” that influences how its face develops. Also, Janus cats apparently have no identifiable sex.

Unfortunately, since the kitty’s condition is rare, it’s chance of survival beyond a week is very rare due to its congenital defects. The oldest Janus cat in the world was Frank and Louie of Worcester, Mass., who died at the age of 15. The cat was able to survive since it had only one esophagus, which made breathing problems less likely.

King did note that Biscuit’s left face is stronger than its right one. His head is too large to fully be supported by its body, which is why King doesn’t really know how to properly nurse it since it also has two mouths. Still, she noted that if it’s able to survive past the week, she wants to keep it and raise it.

Let’s get Biscuit and Gravy into the Guinness Book of World Records!