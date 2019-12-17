Boy, oh, boy. Just look at how happy this little girl is. After spending 500 days in an animal shelter in Niagara Falls, New York, a 5-year-old pit bull mix if finally going home for Christmas. Her new loving home, that is.

Bonita was the shelter’s longest residents and is one of the most popular dogs. Just in time for the Holidays, she was adopted by a local man named Ray Kinz. To celebrate the adoption, the Niagara County SPCA decided to record her excitement. In case you didn’t know, Bonita translates to Beautiful in English and heck, is she one beautiful pupper.

She was giving a big sendoff by her former family members at the shelter. You can see how ecstatic Bonita is with the attention, as she jumps and wags her tail, passing through the crowd with her new owner. The shelter posted the video to Facebook with the caption: “After nearly 500 days of being at the shelter, Bonita has left the building!”

Event Coordinator at the Niagara SPCA, Kimberly LaRussa, stated Bonita was going to be dearly missed since everyone loved her. A lot of the employees used to see the pup every day, which she knows the love was reciprocated by the dog. After adopting Bonita, Kinz took to Instagram to share a photo of his new dog, where you can see both human and pooch just happy to be in each other’s lives.

It’s really great to see that people are still adopting big dogs and not just puppies. Some of these older dogs never get to roam around free after arriving at a shelter, so always appreciate those big pups. They can save your life too!