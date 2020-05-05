In Bristol, Rhode Island, the police department had a swearing-in ceremony for their first ever therapy and K-9 comfort dog. Brody, the cutest chocolate labrador puppy, recently joined the Bristol Police Department, donated by the Boonefield Labradors, a breeder based in New Hampshire, as a gift. And he already made his mark on the town of Bristol in this video of his big day.

This therapy dog did the cutest thing on what was probably technically his first day of work. On April 6, Police Chief Kevin Lynch and School Patrol Officer Keith Medeiros were broadcasting a live Facebook video of the swearing-in ceremony, only to realize that this little guy was snoozin’ away on the chief’s desk. Brody didn’t even bat an eye, as if he had no cares in the entire world.

While Chief Lynch and Officer Medeiros continued on with the induction, Brody continued to remain asleep for his entire swearing-in ceremony, only moving three and a half minutes into the video to continue sleeping in a more comfortable position. So adorable.

Now that this little superstar is more awake, he’s already been working hard in the city he’s set to serve. His Instagram account (@bpdk9brody) is full of his endeavors as he has been going around spreading joy, especially with the coronavirus pandemic hitting. His recent adventures included making window visits at the nursing home Saint Elizabeth Manor, providing joy and happiness even with social distancing.

Since his swearing-in ceremony went viral, Brody has been getting attention from all over social media. His Instagram account has nearly 9,000 followers and each post gets so much love. I mean, how could you not get lost on his Instagram page when he’s this cute? He’s even doing his job virtually, providing comfort, therapy, and joy digitally to people who have never even been to Rhode Island. We love to see it, and we thank you for your service Brody!