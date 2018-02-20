Who isn’t watching the Winter Olympics?

With notable moments including Red Gerard’s historic snowboarding win, multiple wardrobe malfunctions, and figure skater Adam Rippon’s priceless commentary, there’s been a lot of moments worth catching in Pyeongchang, and it seems humans aren’t the only legged creatures making sure not to miss any of them.





RELATED: Kirstie Alley is gonna need ice after this burn from the US Olympic curling team

Twitter user Matt Duncombe (@MattJ777) shared a hilarious snapshot of a moose peeking into his living room to catch a glimpse of the competition.

Duncombe tagged the Canadian Broadcasting Company in the caption which read, in part, “Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo.”

He joked, “Friendly neighborhood moose, here in Calgary. Little fella was just looking for a bobsleigh update.” His relative tweeted that the moose “just wanted in on the bob sled action!”

One person replied, “Did you offer him a beer? I’m sure all that Olympic action was making him thirsty.”

Did you offer him a beer? I'm sure all that Olympic action was making him thirsty. — God Zilla (@TrumpsterTrash) February 20, 2018

“Lol bobsleigh game so strong even moose want to watch,” chimed Team Canada.

Lol bobsleigh game so strong even moose want to watch 😂🇨🇦 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

I thought moose were more of the figure skating types. — Sue Lubowitz (@SueLubowitz) February 20, 2018

The special guest wasn’t the only critter with all eyes on the competition. Mimo Nielsen (@gothmimo) shared a photo of his riveted cat in response to the moose.

“Diana catching the curling action,” he wrote.

Diana catching the curling action. pic.twitter.com/y6WhX3YiWL — Mimo Nielsen (@gothmimo) February 20, 2018

While some found the feline to be “unimpressed” by the sport — much like actress Kirstie Alley who learned not to voice that particular opinion — according to her human, the cat was “fascinated.”

With all the action going down in the curling world, who wouldn’t be?