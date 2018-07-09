If you showed me a picture of this cat and told me it was the product of morally and ethically irresponsible Russian Cold War experiments to cross-breed a human and a cat for unspecified strategic purposes, I wouldn’t immediately not believe you.

This cat, an old Maine Coon kitten named Valkyrie, has a human face, and it’s kind of unsettling to look at.

What this thing really looks like is a baby Thundercat.

I can’t imagine owning this cat. Felines are already judgmental little monsters. Having this thing’s stare piercing your soul and making you feel like a garbage monkey with its human looking eyes, however, would just make it worse. Cleaning its litter box after it drops a hot one in there, while it watches you with smug satisfaction, would just feel degrading.

Every time I look in its face in this video I’m just bracing myself for it to say something. Something mean.

This cat looks like the exact opposite of a dog that would save your life.

Based on what the average Maine Coon looks like, this sort of human-type face does not appear to be normal.







Cattime.com’s description of the Maine Coon makes no mention of its face having the haunting features of a human soul trapped in a cat’s body.

A medium-width head is slightly longer than it is wide and has a squarish muzzle. Large, well-tufted ears are wide at the base, tapering to a point, and large, expressive eyes are green, gold, greenish-gold or copper. White or bi-colored Maine Coons may have blue or odd eyes. The brown tabby pattern is so common in this breed that many people don’t know Maine Coons can come in any other colors or patterns.

Keep this cat away from me.

