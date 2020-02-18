Just look at this good boy! There really isn’t anything better than a dog who gets excited to see you! You know that whole theory that mailmen and dogs absolutely don’t get along? Well, that is staying behind in 2019, because this dynamic duo is breaking the barriers! Just look at the special relationship this dog has with his favorite mailman. Moose, a one and a half-year-old Golden Retriever pup has formed a special everlasting bond with his new mailman. Forget mom and dad, this is his favorite human now.

The video, posted by his humans, shows the mailman’s truck approach the house and Moose waiting patiently for him to get out. As the man gets out, the Golden Retriever is seen waiting patiently in the driveway, wagging his tail in excitement. That’s when the mailman comes up to him and the pooch jumps on him, embracing the mailman as he hugged him affectionately. It’s a beautiful sight to see, dog cuddles are the best. Honestly, we do not deserve dogs, ladies, and gentlemen. Just look at this wholesome content. If this doesn’t melt your heart, something is wrong with you.

According to Moose’s owner, Meghan Gruszynski, the mailman’s dog recently passed away, which makes his visits with Moose extra special. She noted, ‘I loved how much he loved our boy and loved how much Moose loved saying hi to him…He loves how much love Moose gives him every time he is out on his route.”

And in case you were wondering, yes, there is proof of the everyday encounter! Moose’s parents also noted that the mailman was assigned to Moose’s area just a few weeks ago, noting the duo bonded instantly. So, could it be that this good boy sensed the Mailman’s friendly vibe and just wanted a new friend? Most probably. I wish I was this man!