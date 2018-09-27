Menu
Scary Clown Donuts Read this Next

You Can Hire Terrifying Clowns To Deliver Donuts To Your Friends
Advertisement
Dog rings doorbell YouTube

A very good boy named Marshall escaped from his house in Spokane, Washington but immediately realized his mistake and wanted to get back inside. The only problem was he’s a Golden Retriever, not a velociraptor, and couldn’t open the door.

So the dog did the next best thing: he rang the doorbell. Better still, it was captured on the Nest doorbell cam. So here’s a video of a dog ringing a doorbell because this is what we all need right now.

Eventually, fortunately, Marshall did get back into the house after some more doorbell ringing and pawing at the door.

My dog would’ve wandered off in search of attention and food, and also driven by a need to pee on and smell everything in varying orders. Kudos to Marshall for being the goodest of good boys and wanting to go back inside where he could safely and happily wait for his dad.

Dogs: They’re better than every human ever and it’s not really even close.

Watch: Everything You Need to Know About Chihuahuas

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Stories You Might Like