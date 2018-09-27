A very good boy named Marshall escaped from his house in Spokane, Washington but immediately realized his mistake and wanted to get back inside. The only problem was he’s a Golden Retriever, not a velociraptor, and couldn’t open the door.

So the dog did the next best thing: he rang the doorbell. Better still, it was captured on the Nest doorbell cam. So here’s a video of a dog ringing a doorbell because this is what we all need right now.

Eventually, fortunately, Marshall did get back into the house after some more doorbell ringing and pawing at the door.

My dog would’ve wandered off in search of attention and food, and also driven by a need to pee on and smell everything in varying orders. Kudos to Marshall for being the goodest of good boys and wanting to go back inside where he could safely and happily wait for his dad.

Dogs: They’re better than every human ever and it’s not really even close.