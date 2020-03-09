I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, God bless delivery workers. It’s no secret that their job is hard, and sometimes they are put in different situations that they can’t control. But they still do it with a smile on their face, because at the end of the day, that’s their job. And we’re thankful for them because they always deliver our stuff in one piece.

In this case, it wasn’t a package, rather a dog. Yes, this FedEx driver probably had a lot of deliveries to do that day but still took time out of his busy schedule to return a lost pup who was wandering around the busy road.

Special delivery: This FedEx driver went out of his way to return a Golden Retriever who escaped from a house. pic.twitter.com/iyxj0jZCVC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 9, 2020

Three rounds of applause for to this hero. Honestly, who does this, most people would just leave the lost dog and figure he’d go home by himself. According to People, Lisa Menzies from Castle Pines Colorado was out of town when her 3-year-old golden retriever decided to just step out of the house. Catcher, the adorable pup, was able to sneak outside when the breeze blew open their front door. According to Menzies, the family had a contractor at home, but the pup was able to escape after the contractor went to lunch. Yes, the little rascal tried to pull a fast one.

The whole incident was caught by the family’s Ring doorbell camera footage, where it shows the curious dog just wandering down toward the front lawn. Luckily for the family, the FedEx worker came to the rescue and found Catcher before he could go any further.

Yes, just look at this man carrying this sweet pup as if it was his own baby. It’s really cute, talk about a special delivery. Especially since he didn’t have to do this, this is one good human. Certainly a hero.