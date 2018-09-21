These Flea and Tick Treatments May Increase Seizure Risk In Pets

When it comes to pets, we try to do everything we can to protect them. Whether it’s the best food, toys, or medication, they are our number one priority. But, did you know that dogs and cats that are treated with certain flea and tick products might be at an increased risk for neurologic events, including seizures? Yes, the U.S Food and Drug Administration has stated that treatments in the isoxazoline class, intended to ward off flea and tick infestations, are now under watch. The FDA issued an alert on Bravecto, Nexgard, and Simparica, stating the products might cause damage to our furry pets.

The warning comes after data collected revealed that some pets given isoxazoline class treatment have experienced symptoms such as muscle tremors, seizures, and ataxia. The FDA stated they are working with manufacturers who make isoxazoline class products to include new labels on their packages, warning pet owners of the adverse effects. Pet owners should consult with their veterinarian to review their pets medical history and determine whether a product in the isoxazoline class is appropriate for them.

Yet, The FDA noted that although the majority of these products are still safe to use for animals, they might affect each pet differently depending on their immune system. So what is safe to use for now? They recently approved Credelio, that also prevents fleas and treat the control of tick infestation. Fleas and ticks carry a range of diseases, including Lyme disease and plague, which can affect not only the animals but their owners. Pets can develop sensitivities to bites causing severe allergies, and lose large patches of fur due to being affected. Pets can also become susceptible to worms and certain parasites if they suffer allergic reactions to flea bites.

If your dog or cat experiences an adverse reaction to the process, it is important to contact your veterinarian to see what is safe to use on your pets. Experts will continue to monitor adverse drug events report of the products and encourage pet owners to report any accidents or drug events that might occur. You can report any incident to the drugs’ manufacture or contact the FDA.