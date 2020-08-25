A Florida teenager needed 25 stitches after a shark took a bite out of his foot while he was wading knee-deep in the water just south of the St. Augustine Beach Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

14-year-old Peyton McGinn, a freshman at St. Augustine High School, was minding his own business and trying to have a nice little day at the beach when a four to five-foot long shark saw his legs in the water and decided to be a real shark about it. And bit him.

McGinn was in the area surfing when the shark attacked. He was actually ready to paddle back to shore just before he suffered the bite. According to McGinn the shark grabbed onto his leg for a few seconds before moving along to do other shark things. McGinn said the bite left him slightly in shock and that he wobbled back to shore where he was helped by two fellow beachgoers.

One of McGinn’s helpers, a surfer named Justin Christmas, was a little worried about the amount of blood he saw coming from the wound and told McGinn to lay down and put his legs up.

McGinn’s mother Shelby McGinn later took to Facebook to thank everyone for their help and update the community on his son’s condition.

My son was out surfing off Saint Augustine beach and was bitten by a shark this afternoon. 24 stitches later …. He is now home and starting his road to recovery.

His goals this year was to start Freshmen football 🏈 at Saint Augustine high , however that will be delayed due to his injury.

We’re forever grateful for all the people at the beach today that was there to help my son . Were looking at about $8,000 medical bills .

Thank you all for the kind words to encourage my son along the way .

🦈 ❤️💛🏈

The family is raising funds to help with the medical bills. You can help by donating here.