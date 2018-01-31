It’s not easy to upstage a hamster’s natural cuteness. That is, of course, unless you’re Amberly Dzimira.
Dzimira tweeted that she found a solution to be closer to her pet hamster, Chip — she bought him a bed. Since the purchase, Dzimira explained that she and Chip can do everything together.
Like working:
Or eating:
Or even watching “The Secret Life of Pets” on Netflix:
Understandably, people on the internet were blown away by the preciousness of it all.
The picture of Chip just chilling out in his new chair filled a void several didn’t know they had.
Some more than others.
Why be friends with humans when hamsters exist?
The pictures even proved to be a familiar scene for some hamster owners.
Though not as positive, in some instances.
According to Dzimira, Chip was thoroughly satisfied with the attention.
(H/T Twitter)
