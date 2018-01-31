Menu
It’s not easy to upstage a hamster’s natural cuteness. That is, of course, unless you’re Amberly Dzimira.

Dzimira tweeted that she found a solution to be closer to her pet hamster, Chip — she bought him a bed. Since the purchase, Dzimira explained that she and Chip can do everything together.


Like working:

@Amberly_Dzimira/Twitter

Or eating:

@Amberly_Dzimira/Twitter

Or even watching “The Secret Life of Pets” on Netflix:

@Amberly_Dzimira/Twitter

Understandably, people on the internet were blown away by the preciousness of it all.

The picture of Chip just chilling out in his new chair filled a void several didn’t know they had.

Some more than others.

Why be friends with humans when hamsters exist?

The pictures even proved to be a familiar scene for some hamster owners.

Though not as positive, in some instances.

According to Dzimira, Chip was thoroughly satisfied with the attention.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
