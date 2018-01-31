It’s not easy to upstage a hamster’s natural cuteness. That is, of course, unless you’re Amberly Dzimira.

Dzimira tweeted that she found a solution to be closer to her pet hamster, Chip — she bought him a bed. Since the purchase, Dzimira explained that she and Chip can do everything together.





Like working:

Or eating:

Or even watching “The Secret Life of Pets” on Netflix:

Understandably, people on the internet were blown away by the preciousness of it all.

The picture of Chip just chilling out in his new chair filled a void several didn’t know they had.

I didn’t know what was missing in my life until now https://t.co/VRgSAgKnWq — Glo (@GloriaIbarraa) January 30, 2018

This has genuinely put me to ease and I feel like nothing can upset me ever again https://t.co/uoM2HoEkQU — Lauren Kettrick (@laur3nalexandra) January 30, 2018

Why is this the loveliest thing in the world https://t.co/Xc9IhWQYSr — mummy (@malley014) January 30, 2018

Omg are you kidding me …

I’m almost annoyed at how cute this is because I WANT THIS TOO, look how small that bed is……. LOOK.

If I got a small pet hamster or rabbit my bf’s cat would kill it 😔💔 https://t.co/iyuSTEgPcg — 🦕Ⓥ (@traveler0427) January 31, 2018

Some more than others.

I would die for your hamster https://t.co/gYo4gkx1T0 — 𝐧 (@uItsdaehyun) January 31, 2018

Why be friends with humans when hamsters exist?

lrt i've been thinking i want human contact and intimacy all this time when i could have just made friends with a hamster in a little miniature bed and be living my best life — @candle@witches.town 🕯️ waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah (@ragzouken) January 30, 2018

The pictures even proved to be a familiar scene for some hamster owners.

Our hammies look a lot alike! I need to try this! pic.twitter.com/UJCFv1BezS — Ramsey Mordhorst (@Ramsey_Rae_) January 31, 2018

Though not as positive, in some instances.

My hamster bites me everytime I try and pick him up https://t.co/bl6e2DJVTR — prusha (@prxsha) January 31, 2018

since when were hamsters so nice?? mine couldn’t be left unattended for more than 13 seconds before the wee bastard was away out the door, bags in hand, trying to hail a cab with his tiny paw whilst also flipping me off https://t.co/xEApKVIHPx — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) January 31, 2018

According to Dzimira, Chip was thoroughly satisfied with the attention.

chip loves his fans — Amberly Dzimira ❥ (@Amberly_Dzimira) January 29, 2018

