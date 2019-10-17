Oh man, this little old man is my new favorite person. You know how they say that pets are basically your children? Well, this man is a walking example of that. Aleecia Dahl’s grandfather needed new furniture, so the family took him on a shopping trip to find new couches and chairs. Before the family walked out the door, the grandfather had an important request before buying his new furniture set. He needed his loyal pupper to also like it. Because well, she needs to be comfortable as well while watching TV with him.

It was the grandfather’s requirement that the footrest on his lounge chair be wide enough for him and Coco to sit side by side. Like the best friends they are. Dahl stated, “He brought Cocoa into several stores to try out chairs until he found the perfect one. Coco was always greeted with a smile, as I am sure it’s not every day a man and his dog go furniture shopping!” So, the family visited several stores, with Coco always by Grandpa’s side and propped up on every piece they tried out.

Believe it or not, there was a once a time when Aleecia Dahl's grandfather didn't want a dog at all — but now he pretty much epitomizes what it means to be a proud pet parent. https://t.co/p7Nu8T8hz6 — Aidpets (@aidpets) October 14, 2019

Thankfully, the dynamic duo found their favorite chair that was comfortable enough to please them both, because at the end of the day it’s going to be them two sitting on it. I mean, if you think about it, it’s a pretty genius idea. Dogs will always lay next to you because they love that interaction, so, they need to be able to enjoy that furniture too and make sure it’s a perfect fit.

So why not make sure they are comfortable just like you are. Can this be like a requirement thing? Just have dogs lying around all furniture stores? You know, think of them as models, so you can picture your dog while buying that sofa that will cost you a leg and an arm.

I’m sure furniture stores will sell way more than they expect!