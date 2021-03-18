Menu
Hungry Sharks Chow Down on Dead Whale Near Hilton Head Island Via Twitter: @ChipHHI
Via Twitter: @ChipHHI

Cue the Jaws theme. This great white shark spotting in South Carolina is horrifying… and also pretty awesome to watch. Charter boat captain Chip Michalove caught lucky footage footage of multiple sharks chowing down on a dead whale just off the coast of Hilton Head Island.

Hungry, Hungry Shark

Chip Michalove’s Discovery

Capt. Chip Michalove offers fishing charters in the South Carolina Lowcountry, through a company called Outcast Sport Fishing. He’s also a shark enthusiast. So when Michalove noticed dozens of great white sharks feasting on a dead whale, he was not scared. He was fascinated — and took some gory, gutsy videos of the rare natural moment. Michalove’s videos went viral last week and are now being reported as breaking news. Deservedly so.

Michalove told WSAV NOW:

“It created some amazing footage and amazing experiences. To see the great white sharks circling this whale was a dream come true. We had sharks pushing the boat, circling the boat, pushing the motors, and they’re all great white sharks. This isn’t Australia, this is right here in South Carolina so it was really amazing.”

The whale, which is a North Atlantic Right whale, is an endangered species. This one in particular was discovered dead after getting caught in fishing gear… then floated down from Canada to South Carolina! It’s unbelievable to imagine this natural cycle beginning in the Great White North and ending close to Southern cities like Savannah and Charleston!

A Shark Whisperer?

Via The Post and Courier via Chip Michalove/Provided

Chip Michalove has been called a shark whisperer, and has a long history of getting close to the sea animals — even the vicious great whites. On February 4, 2021, Michalove caught, tagged and released a 12-foot shark. Check out that photo, above, of the big guy coming up on the side of the boat!

Thanks to Michalove’s tagging, Greg Skomal, a scientist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, can now use that data to study and understand the shark’s behavior. Both Michalove and Skomal hope to help the species remain “sustainable and healthy” according to The Post and Courier.

A Shark Sighting in Cape Cod!

Emily Mack About the author:
Emily Mack is a staff writer for Rare. She currently lives in Chicago and has very strong opinions about where to find the best hot dog. She studied nonfiction writing at Columbia University in New York City, and recently graduated with the Ellis Avery Prize for creative writing. Her favorite topics are Cher, fast fashion, Chicago urban legends, and Jack Nicholson movies.
