A hurricane is not excuse to leave your pets locked up, waitingto die a slow, terrifying, watery death. Natural disasters aside, there are plenty of stories about boxes of puppies being left on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere, or dogs that wouldn’t survive a night being tossed out into the woods. It’s rage-inducing. But seeing these videos from Hurricane Florence has somewhat restored my faith in humanity. But I hope the owners of these poor dogs never get another pet for the rest of their lives.
Footage From Hurricane Florence
Whoever owns the property these beagles were found on deserves animal cruelty charges. Do they know what it’s like to be locked up and helpless?
A Happy Ending
The Coast Guard, the volunteers, and everyone else who was out there on rescue teams deserves serious praise. After their services, hundreds of people lined up to adopt the abandoned animals.
Editor’s Note: This article was first published on September 17, 2018.
Faith in humanity restored. I’m glad all these pets were able to find loving forever homes out of the hell they were rescued from.