A humongous snake thought to be a python and a crocodile battled it out for five hours in the Australian Outback — also known as the land where hell spits out its demons — and the snake ending up eating the croc whole.

Apparently, the crocodile was on the menu that day at the Outback Steakhouse, where it was “No rules, just right” for the python.

This nightmare battle took place at Lake Moondarra near Mount Isa, a remote town in Queensland. As locals watched, the python can be seen strangling and then unhinging its jaws to swallow the humongous crocodile. The women who caught the fight on video said the crocodile tried to defend itself but was no match for the strength and superior evil of the python.

You can see the outline of the croc inside the snake, even the shape of the legs and the scales., whose outline can then be seen inside the snake. It’s like he was being swallowed whole. Because he was.

It wasn’t easy. It took hours for the python to kill its “prey”. However, once dead, the python was able to swallow the entire croc corpse in a measly and terrifying fifteen minutes. Here is how the snake wins a fight like this. They go for the neck and shoulder areas in order to avoid the crocodile’s teeth.

A local snake expert said that pythons usually choose smaller prey. But this meal was actually pretty efficient – the snake probably won’t have to eat again for a month. The python will be able to digest all of the croc’s bones, flesh, and organs. The scales and teeth will come back out over the next couple of weeks in what we can only assume is the python equivalent of what happens after you eat Taco Bell at 3 a.m. after a long night of drinking.

Just look at this and marvel.

This story was originally published May 13, 2015.