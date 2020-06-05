This is truly terrifying and devastating to write. Just when you thought the world was getting a little bit better, things like this pop up. It’s really heartbreaking to see people do stuff like this, let alone get away with it. But, here we are, unfortunately. Which is why India is suffering this month, after the death of a pregnant wild elephant which was suspected to have been fatally injured after eating fruit stuff with firecrackers that exploded in her mouth, has caused public outrage. According to authorities, the elephant died on May 27th while standing in the middle of a river in the southern state of Kerala Just 4 days after she was found injured.

According to Ashique Ali, a local Forest officer, the postpartum report stated there was an explosion in the elephant’s mouth. Authorities have yet to catch the person responsible, but they don’t know yet what caused the explosion. What’s the most devastating thing about this whole situation was it the elephant was found to be 1 month pregnant.

WHO WOULD DO SUCH A THING? A wild elephant was killed after eating a fruit stuffed with firecrackers, stirring public outrage in India. https://t.co/SBPG74s9kr — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) June 4, 2020

Kerala’s chief wildlife warden, Surendra Kumar, The case is currently being investigated. He said the local villagers sometimes leave pineapples and other sweet fruits that are full of firecrackers around the fields to ward off wild boar, which might have caused the explosion inside the elephant’s mouth. The explosion fractured the bones and caused damage to the elephant’s jaw the animal could not eat and became weak, ultimately dying.

The pregnant elephant was found injured on May 23rd by Forrest officials but moved away when Force officers and a veterinarian tried to immobilize her for treatment. She was then found again two days later, standing in the river. According to Ali, in order to give the animal treatment, it had to be immobilized but experts could not use a tranquilizer while it was in the water since the animal could drown.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi Advertisement — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

Two other elephants were also brought to lead the injured animal out of the water, but she refused to move and remain there until she died. The elephant’s death triggered outrage Nationwide. Environmental Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that the central government had taken a serious note of the incident. Through Twitter, he stated, “We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill.”

According to conservationist, India has around 27,000 wild elephants, but their habitat is increasingly under pressure as human settlements and encroach on nature Reserves