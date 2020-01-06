It looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the Irwin family. The family of the late Steve Irwin has reportedly helped rescue 90,000 animals including those falling victim to the ongoing wildfire devastation. Yes, the family is keeping Steve Irwin’s legacy alive. Terri Irwin, wife of Steve Irwin, and their children Bindi and Robert own and operate the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital. Irwin, also known as the Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being injured by a stingray.
Through an Instagram post, Bindi posted several images of orphaned fox cubs who were recovering from the fire. She stated, “Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue center they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated.”
View this post on Instagram
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚Advertisement
She noted the family has treated their 90,000th patient at the Wildlife Hospital, who is a platypus rescued from the inferno named “Ollie, the orphaned platypus, is receiving round the clock care until the family can release him back to the white. Bindi’s brother, Robert, also posted on Instagram, stating, “With pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.”
The raging Australia wildfires have burned over 12.35 million acres of land, which is twice the size of Vermont, and is believed to have killed over 500 million animals since the beginning of Australia’s bushfire season in September. According to ecologists at the University of Sydney, the figure only includes mammals and does not include bats, insects, or frogs. The true loss of animals “is likely to be much higher than 480 million.”
Australia’s minister for the environment, Sussan Ley, stated that up to 30 percent of the koala population in New South Wales’ mid-north coast may have been killed. The region is highly known for its koala population.
Several Firefighters have been brought in from the US to assist Australian firefighters. The fires in Australia are said to be similar to those that raged in Southern California this summer. The devastating fires in both areas move quickly along the coast and in hot conditions. The difference between both is the size. In Australia, it takes around 40 minutes to fly across one of the scores of fires in a helicopter.
As of today, the fires have claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed almost 2,000 homes with temperatures dropped around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, from 104 to 73 degrees in some areas. Through a Tweet, The New South Wales Rural Fire Service stated there are still more than 139 fires burning with 69 uncontained.