Some people really don’t deserve to be pet owners. To be a pet owner, one must understand that it takes time, compassion, and a lot of affection to raise them. Think of them as your children. Your children also need attention 24/7, because well they’re babies. In this case, if you decide on a pet, it will quickly turn into your baby. Fact.

So, if you don’t have time to take care of your pup, or aren’t one of those people who appreciate their love and affection, then what are you doing getting the pup in the first place?

Like this horrible man, who decided to return his dog to the shelter for being too affectionate because she always wanted to be by his side. That’s literally what this man said. A bystander at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Conroe, Texas overheard the conversation and decided to snap a picture of the dog. Little did Jubilee know that her life would change forever because of that social media post.

According to the man, not only was the dog more than affectionate, but the 1-year-old chewed up part of his couch, a baseboard, and a cushion. Which I get you would be mad, but that’s certainly not a reason to take your dog back to the pound. But if I’m being completely honest, maybe this is the best thing he could have done for her because why would a pup want to be with a person like that?

Jubilee, who is a white and black blue heeler and Irish setter has some anxiety issues and needed to be worked on. Obviously, I guess you can say he wasn’t the person who was going to be able to help her with that. Luckily, after the post quickly went viral she was adopted in less than 24 hours. She is now in a wonderful home with a family who appreciates her and fully understands all of her special needs.

Jubilee’s new mom, Samantha, also has another rescue dog named Abby, so the pup will have more than enough playtime with both humans and animals. The mother along with her teenage son are making sure the pupper knows that she is loved and are planning to work with a trainer to help her with her anxiety issues.

Let’s all be like Samantha!