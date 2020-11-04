A pair of kayakers in the water off the coast of Avila Beach near San Luis Obispo, California were almost swallowed whole by a humpback whale while floating above a school of baitfish.

Humpback Whale Almost Swallows Whale Watchers

Julie McSorley and her friend Liz Cottriel went for a terrifying ride. The pair were in a bright yellow kayak floating above a big pool of fish — a big bait ball — when, from seemingly out of nowhere, a humpback whale exploded out of the water with its mouth wide open. The breaching whale was just trying to eat a bunch of fish. Instead it got a fake banana and two ladies.

The kayak, naturally, immediately capsizes upon getting absolutely smacked by the whale. The kayaking, whale watching women, meanwhile, disappear into the whale’s mouth. For a second it legitimately looks like they go in.

Close Encounter Ends Up Being a Good Story

Fortunately for these two women, they didn’t end up as whale poop. Or, maybe more accurately, whale barf? They didn’t get swallowed and they didn’t drown because nearby paddleboarders and other kayakers came to their rescue. And now they have a funny story about how a confused whale almost murdered them. All’s well that ends well.

And really, what a story. You basically get to say you got Pinnochio’d. And if someone says pics or it didn’t happen, boom, you got that video. Plus that close call has got to be a hell of an adrenaline rush. A pretty good high that they’ll probably be chasing for the rest of their lives now. That “a whale is going to eat me” high. They just have to make sure they don’t start experimenting with orcas. Killer whales might not spit you back out.