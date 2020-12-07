The animal world has decided to get festive this year, bringing a little more innocent holiday cheer to a sad and stressful year. New York had Rocky the little owl in its Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, but it isn’t the only place with a cute little animal wanting to take part in Christmas festivities.

In Southern Australia, an adorable marsupial “wandered” into the home of a pleasantly surprised Australian family. Amanda McCormick, an Australian woman, found the koala nestled and comfortable in her faux Christmas tree. The cute furry animal had seemingly made itself comfortable, showing no signs of aggression or hurt.

Australian Koala Climbs Christmas Tree

McCormick called the local koala rescue organization, the Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue, who came to her house to help the little one out. But when she had initially called the rescue team, the hotline operator thought that she had become “the victim of a prank call.”

But the Aussie koala rescue group explained, “But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree,” in a Facebook post with photos of the snuggled koala.

The Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue Thanks Amanda McCormick

The rescuers said, “Tis the season to be jolly/ Koalalalala Lalalala/ This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first, she thought she was the victim of a prank call. But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree. Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300KOALAZ for help. Thanks, Amanda for the great pictures and making sure this little koala got its wish, even if it was just for a short while.”

Make sure you check to see if any critters have climbed up your Christmas tree, whether it’s a real one or a fake tree. You never know who could be living up there.