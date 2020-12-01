The Big Cat Derek YouTube channel introduced Baggy, a feisty house cat at Texas’ Center for Animal Research and Education, a long-term care, research and education center for rescued exotic animals, to its legions of subscribers. And boy, does this house cat show that he has no fear in a standoff, no matter how big you are.

Baggy The House Cat Challenges A Lion

But Baggy has no time for warnings. The confident kitty lunges toward the lion several times. “Baggy, abort,” Derek implores. “There’s nothing to be gained, Baggy.” Even given the rowdiness of both cats, the encounter ends in a stalemate, probably thanks to the wire fence. Still, Baggy the cat walks off into the sunset with a smug spring in its step.

I wonder what made the tiny feline feel so brave against another animal that’s clearly way bigger than itself. I do applaud the David vs. Goliath mindset, but we all know that there would be truly no way for little Baggy to have won that fight. Maybe someday, the domesticated cat and wild cat can actually be best friends. I’m sure we’re all doubtful, but still hopeful.

The Center for Animal Research and Education is located in Bridgeport, Texas, where their care of exotic animals might as well be a non-profit big cat sanctuary. They currently provide a permanent home to over 50 animals including lions, tigers, leopards, cougars, bobcats, serval, lynx, ring-tailed lemurs, llamas, and a tortoise. You can check out more on their website at carerescuetexas.com.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on October 9, 2017.