The Chinese New Year is upon us again, and it’s officially the year of the dog. While people are celebrating in all kinds of different ways, the best celebrations that we’ve seen are people dressing up their dogs.
Take a look at a few of these puppers dressed in the best ways possible.
Or this little guy who is definitely not happy about his new look:
Some people even dressed up their pups and took them to the movies to celebrate the holiday.
The Chinese New Year rotates around a 12-year cycle. The last year of the dog was in 2006 and before that in 1994–the next one will be in 2030. 2017 was the year of the rooster and 2019 will be the year of the pig and 2020 will be the year of the rat. So, by comparison, the dog is a pretty good year to be born in.
The legend behind the Zodiac calendar dates back thousands of years, to the
semi-mythical Jade Emperor who decreed that the Chinese calendar should follow the zodiac signs. There’s even a whole little story behind it–the rat snuck in front of the cat, and that’s why cats chase rats according to the legend.