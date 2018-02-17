The Chinese New Year is upon us again, and it’s officially the year of the dog. While people are celebrating in all kinds of different ways, the best celebrations that we’ve seen are people dressing up their dogs.





It’s the year of the dog and these two doggies wIsh you joy prosperity and success this New Years 新年快乐 (xīn nián kuài lè) Gong Hey Fat Choy! Happy #ChineseNewYear

恭喜发财

#YearOfTheDog #chinese #happynewyear #newyear #abc7eyewitness #HappyChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/i4Juvt3rvC — LouLou & Gipper (@LoulouHoltz) February 16, 2018

Take a look at a few of these puppers dressed in the best ways possible.

Met this lovely fellow today! He came to a school to help celebrate the start of the Year of the Dog! pic.twitter.com/AgrsVTbG9L — Senior Pups (@Senior_pups) February 17, 2018

Or this little guy who is definitely not happy about his new look:

I always knew this photo I forced my dog to take would hold great significance today #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/5C3ksBOiGF — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 16, 2018

Some people even dressed up their pups and took them to the movies to celebrate the holiday.

Hangzhou cinema goes canine-friendly to celebrate the Year of Dog #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/7dEda1QFvo — CCTV (@CCTV) February 11, 2018

The Chinese New Year rotates around a 12-year cycle. The last year of the dog was in 2006 and before that in 1994–the next one will be in 2030. 2017 was the year of the rooster and 2019 will be the year of the pig and 2020 will be the year of the rat. So, by comparison, the dog is a pretty good year to be born in.

The legend behind the Zodiac calendar dates back thousands of years, to the

semi-mythical Jade Emperor who decreed that the Chinese calendar should follow the zodiac signs. There’s even a whole little story behind it–the rat snuck in front of the cat, and that’s why cats chase rats according to the legend.