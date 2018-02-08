Menu
Baby Octopus – Virginia Aquarium Read this Next

Video of a tiny baby octopus being born takes the internet by storm
Advertisement

People love dogs. People also love memes.

So, when the two combine, it usually makes for a good time. A photo of  Reddit user CammRobb’s pets were definitely no exception, especially after he gave his fellow internet users the chance to put their Photoshop chops on display.


RELATED: Guy shares photos from before and after dad ruined the family dog with a hilarious punk rock haircut

He shared a snapshot of a Husky meeting a little pup, and it was the dogs’ facial expressions that were especially comical. The Husky looked disgruntled while the tiny dog pushing against him while looking euphoric.

View post on imgur.com

The original is cute enough, but the edits are simply icing on the cake:

Reddit/ivanatorhk

Elton John would be impressed.

Reddit/What_No_Cookie

“And God said, ‘Let there be a good boy.'”

Reddit/TWI2T3D

Ouch, that’s gotta sting.

Reddit/thegreenllama777

With a cover like that, Name Author’s “Book Title” is sure to be a New York Times Best Seller.

Reddit/mandal0re

Methinks this doggo makes for a good road trip partner.

(H/T Mashable)

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

7 ridiculous and hilarious state laws involving animals

7 ridiculous and hilarious state laws involving animals

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement