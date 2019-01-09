Menu
man licking doorbell Read this Next

Man Caught on Camera Licking Family's Doorbell at 5 a.m.
Advertisement
7-Year-Old Rescues More Than 1,300 Dogs From High-Kill Shelters Life Daily

7-year-old Roman McConn from Augusta, Georgia is being recognized as a hero for his loving heart! The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, known as ASPCA for short, awarded McConn with the Kid of the Year Award for helping them save over 1,300 dogs since he decided to dedicate himself to the cause when he turned 4 years old.

It all began when Roman asked family and friends not to give him gifts for his 4th birthday. Instead, he wanted them to donate money to his favorite animal rescue. With the help of his mom Jennifer, Roman looked into a more hands-on way of helping rescue dogs. This led him to his first transport of 31 dogs from a kill shelter in Texas to Washington in December 2016 and helped them find forever homes.

7-Year-Old Rescues More Than 1,300 Dogs From High-Kill Shelters
Life Daily

Roman’s reason for helping the animals? He thinks that the most important part of what he has been doing for many years is giving animals a way to showcase their personalities. His mom records videos of Roman playing with shelter dogs and uploads them to Facebook. This gives people a chance to see what the dogs are like, showing they don’t pose any risk to children.

What started as a small act of kindness has now evolved into Project Freedom Ride. PFR is Jennifer and Roman’s organization that helps rescue animals from kill shelters in Texas and find them safe homes. Roman hopes that children hear his story and become interested in helping in their area. For its success, Roman and his family were treated to a special trip to New York, where he spoke about the organization and why he loves doing what he does.

7-Year-Old Rescues More Than 1,300 Dogs From High-Kill Shelters
Life Daily

He explained how his passion to help and save animals began when he was 3-years-old. The first dog he and his mom found was Sullivan, nicknamed Sully for short. The American bulldog was the size of a small horse, and the duo managed to successfully find him a home in no time. Ever since Sully, Roman has gone through great lengths to help all the animal he can. Looks like this kid has his career set for him already. Off to vet school you go, Roman.

Watch: Poolside Pups

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Stories You Might Like