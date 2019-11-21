Cat lovers grab your tissues. There is a cat named Quilty from Houston, Texas in solitary confinement, serving time for his bad behaviors. According to the shelter, Quilty lets cats out of the facility’s senior room, several times a day. He lives at Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization.

He has been repeatedly opening doors and letting the other cats, his roommates, roam around the shelter for nighttime escapades. This string of happenings is not the first time for the Quilty. The clever cat used to get in trouble at his old home for letting his dog sibling in the house at night. Clearly, he has a thing for the night time. Quilty and friends would meet the shelter staff at the door in the morning for a good game of cat-and-staff, with fun items to pick up (pens) and clean up (not pens).

The staff at the Friends For Life Animal Shelter started to make rooms “Quilty-proofed”. They also banished the cat to the lobby. He was greatly missed in the cat room. The shelter did note that “his roommates” indeed missed him while he was banished to the lobby.

They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter. The staff, however, did not miss the morning cat wrangling, so we’ll just have to agree to disagree there, with a picture of the cat looking honestly, pretty sad. He even managed to escape before they could complete having “Quilty-proofed” other rooms in the space. Child locks couldn’t even stop him.

Advertisement

The shelter has been keeping the world updated on his whereabouts and his antics. They also started selling merch the hashtag “freequilty” and even made him a cat Instagram. All the press has garnered new attention from potential adopters.

Apparently, Quilty has been taken on a week-long trial for adoption. The potential new homeowner said that “he hasn’t shown any slickness at all yet; he is the most loving and affectionate cat I have ever met!”

Way to go, Quilty! Mission accomplished.