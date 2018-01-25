There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Internet.





The internet is a strange beast. It may have changed the world for the better, but every so often it spits up something horrifying that it causes you to seriously consider never using it again.

The footage you’re about to see will give you nightmares.

You have been warned.

Yes, that is a snake swimming around while wearing the decapitated head of a fish.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The footage was originally submitted to that most twisted of forums: subreddit r/WTF, where it was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit.

The GIF’s origins are unknown, and the events leading up to those depicted remain a mystery.

Herpetologist Emily Taylor, director of the Physiological Ecology of Reptiles Lab at Cal Poly, told Inverse that the snake probably didn’t behead the fish or eat its body before deciding to wear its severed head as a mask, because snakes tend to eat their meals whole.

“Sometimes snakes can’t judge appropriate meal size with their eyes, and will try to eat something way too big before realizing that it just won’t happen,” Taylor told Inverse.

That doesn’t make it any less horrifying.

We’ll think twice before swimming in a natural body of water from now on.

