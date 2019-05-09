It was definitely a devastating and shocking day for Jerel Heywood, who was attacked by a snake after innocently opening a screen door. Heywood was visiting his BFF Rodney Copeland’s home in Lawton, Oklahoma when the doorbell camera captured the terrifying moment, which makes your skin crawl! The snake was wrapped around a porch light and is believed to have been spooked by the man.

As Heywood opens the screen door, the snake pops into the corner of the camera and immediately bites into his head before retreating. Copeland said he watched in pure horror as his friend busted through the front door, shouting as he clutched onto his face. Along with his wife, he took Heywood to the hospital where he was treated immediately since the type of snake was unknown.

Thankfully, the snake was not venomous and he was able to walk away from the hospital without stitches. As for the snake, well that’s another story. Copeland’s wife began screaming when Heywood was bitten, so as good neighbors do, they brought over a hammer, and well…the rest is history. Sorry snake.

A doorbell camera captured the terrifying moment a snake attacked a man https://t.co/rFAuUMnytv pic.twitter.com/Rb9nRl07aE — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2019

Copeland did state that this was the first time he found a snake in his home but believes the 5-foot reptile was taking refuge from the recent heavy rains. Which is something we must all be careful of, especially since this weather has been pretty hectic and unpredictable these days.

Of course, if you do encounter the snake, the last thing you should do is bang it with the hammer. Although much appreciated by Copeland’s wife, you should always try to stay away from a snake as best as possible. Here are a few tips as to how to properly get rid of the potential lurkers courtesy of “Professional Wildlife Removal”.

Because we don’t want any more snake bites!