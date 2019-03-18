Amazon Is Now Selling Swimsuits For Your Dog, Because Why Not?

Well, this is definitely a first. It looks like no one is safe from ‘Bikini Body’ season after Amazon has decided to start selling dog swimsuits! Yes, because what’s fashion without a pair of the latest high model swim trunks for your pupper.

I have to admit, these Kove Mate Dog Swim Trunks are pretty adorable, and what’s even better is that they are made out of recycled water bottles. The brand also has matching trunks for Dad, because you know, who doesn’t want to match with their best friend while sitting near the pool.

The trunks are currently being sold for $25 on Amazon prime and come in sage green with black stripes and cyan blue. Which is great because everyone likes to have options. The suits are 93 percent Repreve recycled polyester and 7 percent spandex, just in case they overdid it on the yummy treats during the winter. The swim trunks come in small, medium, and large.

Each trunk is made out of eight plastic bottles, which is pretty amazing if you ask me. Over one million plastic bottles are sold every 60 seconds, and 91 percent of plastic is not recyclable. So yeah, feel good knowing you are making a difference when purchasing them. The material also apparently dries quickly, so it’s convenient for those who are worried their pup will wet their car after a quick swim.

Why exactly do these exist? Honestly, I have no idea, I was roaming around Amazon trying to find a bathing suit for myself and boom, I saw these amazing but quite confusing swim trunks. I mean, would I buy one for my pup?

HELL YEAH, I would. Catch me buying two in every color because, duh. So far, there has only been one review on Amazon, but the user gave it a five-star rating, and even provided a picture of her dog! That pup looks very confused but let me tell you, he is rocking them!

I really love Amazon, you can find anything and everything. Keep doing what you’re doing Amazon, we live for you.