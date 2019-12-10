Oh my gosh, I can’t even begin to explain all the emotions I felt while watching this video. I have watched it no less than 50 times, and it just keeps getting better and better.

In the hilarious TikTok clip, you can see the pup, Tank, trying to impress his owner by attempting to go down the stairs. She asks him, “Wanna go down? Wanna go downstairs?” to which he looks at her up and down and takes a few steps calmly walking down a few steps.

Out of nowhere, he gets completely confused as to how to go down and decided to go literally zoom his way back up, and BOOM. Next thing you know it, he’s running towards the hallway to get a little bit of wind, and down the stairs he leaps and launches himself halfway, just to try to make his human happy. Which I mean, is ridiculous to me. This pupper is nearly halfway down the stairs when his brain does a full 360 and decides, NOPE, up we go. Fly, Tank, Fly!

Safe to say something must have happened in his little dumb head that made him just go full body slam into those stairs. Despite his effort, he didn’t make it down the stairs, but hey, at least he tried, right?

Sure, I’m sure he’ll be fine, but that PLOP sound, followed by his human’s yell made my day. Thank you user @BraydenBushaw for sharing this with the world, and giving us a reason to smile. I don’t think your dog is broken, I just think he’s hella confused.

Safe to say other people pretty much agree with me when they say it’s one of the best videos on social media because it has gained over 3.6 MILLION likes and nearly 750,000 shares. This is the type of content we want people. Keep it coming.