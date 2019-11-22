Today we bring to you an unsung hero. In fact, she received the Petco Foundation Unsung Hero Award for her work. Her name is Kayla Denney, she works humbly in Taft, Texas as an animal control officer. She has singlehandedly brought down the kill rate of Taft’s animal shelter from 100 to 0.

In November of last year, Denney took over the shelter. Since then, none of the dogs or cats at the Taft animal shelter have been euthanized, which was the case every Wednesday. She has also helped them all find them all new homes.

In an interview with KZTV, she stated that as of November 1st, she has “saved 565 dogs and cats out of Taft.” When she took over there were no volunteers. The shelter also didn’t have any social media so she took it upon her self to establish everything. From her personal page, Denney reached out to her friends for donations, she ordered hundreds of boxes of new supplies and attained volunteers.

For the Petco Foundation Unsung Hero Award, Kayla Denney will receive a total of $35,000. Might it also be stated that she didn’t even apply to win this award herself, she had no idea! The San Patricio County community noted her hard work and submitted a winning application amongst thousands of nominees and she won! She is taking the totality of her prize money and putting it towards the animal shelter. Kayla has big plans for the shelter.

“It’s an older shelter and it’s run down…We got lights thanks to a donor who put in electricity for us, but I want indoor-outdoor kennels with a guillotine in between so when it’s raining we can put them inside.” She continued, “We want an area where they can have a meet and greet out in the field and somewhere they can have grass time rather than just cement time”.

Such a kind and generous soul! Thank you, Kayla!