Small town Texas mayor and great-grandmother Judy B. Cochran — or “Nana,” as her grandkids call her — had a debt to pay. A blood debt. A life was taken on her ranch some years ago, but the killer remained at large. Somewhere. Lurking. On the very ranch where it had killed. Would it kill again? Not if ‘ole Nana, her trusty Winchester .22 magnum, and a raccoon covered in seasoning could help it. There was a gator out there that thought it could kill Nana’s mini ponies with impunity. That gator was wrong, and all 12 feet and five hundred eighty pounds of it were going to pay for the pony blood it spilled.

Cochran, the recently elected mayor of Livingston, Texas, a small town outside of Houston, got the message that the gator that likely killed her mini pony was on the hook while she was in a meeting. After she finished her business it was time to get personal. Mayor Cochran got back to her ranch, grabbed her rifle, and ended the gator’s reign of terror for good.

Now Mayor Cochran plans to eat the meat, mount the head, and have boots made out of the skin. She also assured the community that although she doled out some vigilante justice, she did it by the book.

From The Houston Chronicle:

“There are a lot of requirements to kill a gator in Polk County,” she explained. “We’re one of 12 counties that has a hunting season for alligators, between Sept. 10 and 30. You have to have a permit and tags from a wildlife biologist, and you have to catch it on a hook first. We don’t just go to the ranch and hunt a gator.”

(You can watch the video of Cochran taking down the gator here.)

Mayor Cochran hoped this sent a message to any other Gators on her property who might think they can feast on a pony and get away with it. “Don’t mess with Nana.”