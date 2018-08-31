Menu
Fawn Rescue Body Camera

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An animal welfare officer in Oregon is getting attention after her rescue of a fawn was captured on her body-worn camera. The Eugene Police Department on Thursday made public a video and photo of Officer Shawni McLaughlin freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck in a backyard fence.

In the video, McLaughlin wraps the fawn’s head in a towel and lifts it from between two narrow fence posts as she gently talks to the deer. The fawn lies on the ground for a few seconds after being freed, apparently not aware it can walk. An open sore can be seen on the fawn’s left hip.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
Associated Press

