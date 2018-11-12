Menu
This German Shepherd Dancing to Flo Rida is Viral Gold YouTube/Screenshot

Sometimes Jaxson just needs to get his ear dance on.

The four-year-old German Shepherd from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a recent video where he “dances” to Flo Rida’s “Low.”  In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement.  It’s pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car.  The people who feel the need to debunk this video don’t seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.

Jaxson’s viral stardom earned him a trip to LA for the filming of FOX’s Cause for Paws, a television show honoring rescue dogs with celebrity presentations, awards, and information regarding adoptable animals. Jaxson was nominated for the show’s Golden Bone in the Weirdest Dog Talent video.

All in all, it was a great experience for Jaxson and his owner, Stephanie Walton.  “It was an amazing experience, nothing like having Betty White take a selfie with your dog!” Walton said. They also got to meet show hosts, Jane Lynch and Hillary Swank.

Some of the most popular videos on the Internet involve pets. And German Shepherds seem to be particularly talented. Jaxson went viral, but he should keep his eye out for his rivals, including one that sings (or maybe howls) along with popular songs.

