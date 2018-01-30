Menu
ratshower Read this Next

This Peruvian rat proves to be against the grain by doing something about
Advertisement

Australia is clearly kangaroo nation, so in possibly the country’s most authentic moment, a kangaroo recently came out of nowhere to knock out a passing cyclist.


RELATED: Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

The incident happened last week about an hour from Brisbane in southeast Queensland. Six cyclists were riding when two kangaroos decided to join in on the action.

As the trailing kangaroo looked to follow her “mate” across the street, it collided with a female rider named Rebecca.

RELATED: This kangaroo picked a fight with a kid in Australia, and it was all caught on video

Rebecca suffered “a subluxation of the AC on her right shoulder [where the ’roo hit her] and a laceration on her left knee, but has a good laugh about it now,” said a description of the video, which was taken from the handlebars of another bike.

Meanwhile, the kangaroo escaped unscathed, but possibly ready to start another typical Australian fight.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement