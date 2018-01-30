Australia is clearly kangaroo nation, so in possibly the country’s most authentic moment, a kangaroo recently came out of nowhere to knock out a passing cyclist.





The incident happened last week about an hour from Brisbane in southeast Queensland. Six cyclists were riding when two kangaroos decided to join in on the action.

As the trailing kangaroo looked to follow her “mate” across the street, it collided with a female rider named Rebecca.

Rebecca suffered “a subluxation of the AC on her right shoulder [where the ’roo hit her] and a laceration on her left knee, but has a good laugh about it now,” said a description of the video, which was taken from the handlebars of another bike.