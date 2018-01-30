Menu
This goat is trying to tell its owner something -- in a strangely human fashion
Not since “Ratatouille” have we seen a rat do something so unlike the rest of its kind.

A video shared by the New York Post shows a rat in Peru taking a shower in a sink. Somehow, the rat managed to get soap on it and got to work scrubbing itself clean.

The rat covered every part of its body in soap, and even remembered to scrub the armpits.

While we’re pleased to see the rat has taken the time for some personal care, we have to wonder how long it’ll take before the rat finds itself in desperate need of a shower again.

