A little canine, what most likely looks like a beagle, shows in this video that it can pee in a bowl without getting anything on the rim. The dog, under the command of the dog owner, takes dead aim at what looks like a food bowl or maybe his water bowl, peeing a perfect stream right into it! It’s quite impressive considering the dog has no real way to know if its aim is on point, but not a single drop falls outside the bowl.

Now it remains to be seen if this dog can do the same with a real toilet, and if it can, there’s no excuse for any urination the carpet any more. It would be pretty disgusting if the dog was peeing in an actual food bowl, but hey, we all have to start somewhere. I’m not sure what the dog owner did to train his dog to aim so well, but it couldn’t have been the typical house-training, kennel way.

7 Quick Tips for TOILET TRAINING a Puppy or Dog

This lil’ doggo seems to have its urinating under control, but what about pooping? I’m no dog expert, but anatomically, wouldn’t it be easier to teach this dog to poop in a certain place if you can get it to aim its urine in a certain place? That would be the ultimate potty training goal: to have your dog not only pee in a certain place, but also handle number two in a certain place. And I say “certain place” because asking for it to aim in toilet might be too much.

But who’s to say that isn’t possible either? If this dog can control where it drops its feces too, wouldn’t it be easier to teach it where it should be doing its business? Any dog experts want to chime in on that and explain how we can get to this point with our best friends?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2018.