A brief but epic video uploaded to Twitter by dog owner Roman (@UpNcomin_Ro) is blowing our fragile little minds!

Roman’s video features his Pointer, Oliver, diving through a car window at full speed — and people can’t stop watching it.





“I thought it’d be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control,” Roman captioned the video.

I thought it'd be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control… 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9sFvlTU7zm — Ro (@UpNcomin_Ro) February 9, 2018

Naturally, the video sent Twitter into meltdown.

Some people were concerned:

Is the dog okay though!? — Tiffany & Co.💍💍 (@TiffanySinclai) February 10, 2018

But Roman was quick to alleviate their fears:

😂 he's living his best life rn! He's all good — Ro (@UpNcomin_Ro) February 10, 2018

But most people just had a blast with the screenshot function on their phones:

*camera pauses*

Yup, that’s me . You’re probably wondering how I ended up in that position .

Let me tell you my story pic.twitter.com/jzJTm7PbtV — Zack 🍌 (@selfishtaylor13) February 10, 2018

best thing i’ve seen ever. pic.twitter.com/5MNWQrSAJk — Big Marco ✨ (@TrvpGodM) February 10, 2018

jumping to conclusions like pic.twitter.com/amrs6IS1an — jilly 47 (@angelsnestor) February 10, 2018

While others decided to add their own humorous captions:

When your girl send that “my parents just left” text https://t.co/GvsYmD26D9 — Vic (@itsyaboy_vic3) February 11, 2018

Boyfriend: lets go get food

Me: https://t.co/ZdCLs4VbH5 — Savannah Brown (@Nannahhayli) February 11, 2018

me when i see my friends anywhere on campus https://t.co/9ql25rFsRj — frisky disco (@sea_carnelian) February 11, 2018

The moral of the story? If you have a dog, film it doing weird stuff, and you’ll be Twitter famous by nightfall.

Good luck!

