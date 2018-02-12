A brief but epic video uploaded to Twitter by dog owner Roman (@UpNcomin_Ro) is blowing our fragile little minds!
Roman’s video features his Pointer, Oliver, diving through a car window at full speed — and people can’t stop watching it.
“I thought it’d be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control,” Roman captioned the video.
Naturally, the video sent Twitter into meltdown.
Some people were concerned:
But Roman was quick to alleviate their fears:
But most people just had a blast with the screenshot function on their phones:
While others decided to add their own humorous captions:
The moral of the story? If you have a dog, film it doing weird stuff, and you’ll be Twitter famous by nightfall.
Good luck!
