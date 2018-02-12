Menu
A brief but epic video uploaded to Twitter by dog owner Roman (@UpNcomin_Ro) is blowing our fragile little minds!

Roman’s video features his Pointer, Oliver, diving through a car window at full speed — and people can’t stop watching it.


“I thought it’d be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control,” Roman captioned the video.

Naturally, the video sent Twitter into meltdown.

Some people were concerned:

But Roman was quick to alleviate their fears:

But most people just had a blast with the screenshot function on their phones:

While others decided to add their own humorous captions:

The moral of the story? If you have a dog, film it doing weird stuff, and you’ll be Twitter famous by nightfall.

Good luck!

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
