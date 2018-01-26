In a bizarre performance, a group of Indonesian special forces soldiers bit into King Cobra snakes and drank their blood–all in front of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis.





Mattis, on a trip to Asia, witnessed the brave–and crazy?–acts on Wednesday and came away pretty impressed.

“Eating the snakes. Whoa,” Mattis told reporters. “You can imagine how much training went into each individual there that they were able to do that. When you watch a force do that many small things perfectly, you can imagine that they can also put the bigger issues together.”

Special forces in Indonesia demonstrates to Mattis their ability to eat snakes. pic.twitter.com/I24p5adzsG — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) January 24, 2018

The group, stationed on a military base outside Jakarta, also displayed other interesting skills.

