One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison
In a bizarre performance, a group of Indonesian special forces soldiers bit into King Cobra snakes and drank their blood–all in front of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis.


Mattis, on a trip to Asia, witnessed the brave–and crazy?–acts on Wednesday and came away pretty impressed.

“Eating the snakes. Whoa,” Mattis told reporters. “You can imagine how much training went into each individual there that they were able to do that. When you watch a force do that many small things perfectly, you can imagine that they can also put the bigger issues together.”

The group, stationed on a military base outside Jakarta, also displayed other interesting skills.

There were nunchuck demos, blindfolded sharp-shooting, sword-ladder climbing while barefoot, and soldiers even lit stacks of bricks on fire and then smashed them to pieces.

Watch as these Indonesian soldiers bite snakes and drink their blood–in front of the U.S. Defense secretary Twitter/Paul D. Shinkman
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
